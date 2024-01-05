CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

CSTR stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. CapStar Financial has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $382.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 million. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Research analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 156.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.