SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SP

SP Plus Price Performance

Shares of SP stock opened at $51.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23. SP Plus has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $52.40.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter valued at about $3,875,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter valued at about $2,918,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 69.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 181,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 74,053 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the third quarter worth about $2,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.