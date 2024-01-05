FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

RAIL stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FreightCar America

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

In other FreightCar America news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil acquired 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

