Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ AEZS opened at $1.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 49.10% and a negative net margin of 340.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aeterna Zentaris

(Get Free Report)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

