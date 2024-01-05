Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of MRIN opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.00. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.48.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
Featured Articles
