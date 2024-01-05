Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of MRIN opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.00. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.48.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

