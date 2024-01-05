Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.00) by $10.62. The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Neptune Wellness Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 63,000 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $68,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,454,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 624,387 shares of company stock worth $523,861 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.