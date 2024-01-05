Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

CALA stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.