Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Price Performance

Shares of Cinedigm stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

About Cinedigm

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.