Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Oragenics
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.