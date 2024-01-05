Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

AAU opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 22.82 and a quick ratio of 22.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

