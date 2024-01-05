Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

AWX stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avalon has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

About Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Further Reading

