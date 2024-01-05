Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
AWX stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avalon has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
