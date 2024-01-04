Wealth Management Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 551 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $591.56. 160,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,879. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $631.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.80. The firm has a market cap of $165.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.