Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,414 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.6% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $44,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $286.47 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $318.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 162.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

