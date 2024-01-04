Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Decreased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $206.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

