Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,140 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VTI opened at $233.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $189.46 and a 12-month high of $238.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.