Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 257.8% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 70,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after buying an additional 50,548 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $430.76 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $348.06 and a 1-year high of $438.84. The company has a market capitalization of $344.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $417.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

