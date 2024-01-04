Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 36,247 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,497,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,247 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.31% of TJX Companies worth $310,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.70. The stock had a trading volume of 454,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,060. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $94.29. The company has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

