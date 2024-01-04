Bailard Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $61.99 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

