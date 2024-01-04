Bailard Inc. Acquires 3,438 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $3,088,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,262,856.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $3,088,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,262,856.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total value of $2,585,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,478,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,118,833 shares of company stock valued at $270,607,371. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE CRM opened at $252.00 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.24 and a 1 year high of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $243.94 billion, a PE ratio of 95.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.72 and a 200 day moving average of $221.52.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

