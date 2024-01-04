Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.77 Billion Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,467,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,940 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 2.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,771,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 0.3 %

Intuit stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $592.82. 104,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.80. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $631.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

