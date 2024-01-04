BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $10.59 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after acquiring an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after buying an additional 213,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,251,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.98. 183,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,786. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.52 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

