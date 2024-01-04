Brown Advisory Inc. Has $459.29 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158,575 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.53% of Analog Devices worth $459,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 247,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,299,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 48.9% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.01. 517,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,961. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.46. The company has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.74.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

