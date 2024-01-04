NorthRock Partners LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in TJX Companies by 39.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,689 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in TJX Companies by 100.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $91.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $94.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average is $88.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

