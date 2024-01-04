Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $963,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $303.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $303.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.88 and its 200 day moving average is $259.15.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. UBS Group cut their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.