454 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 454 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Adobe Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $571.03. The company had a trading volume of 498,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,396. The company has a market capitalization of $259.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.19. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.