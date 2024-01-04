J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.53 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,752,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $155.47 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.62. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.