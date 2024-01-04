Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.8% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $396.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.38. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $260.34 and a 52 week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

