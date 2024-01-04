Bailard Inc. Purchases 5,955 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

SCHF stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

