Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.0% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

NYSE BLK opened at $784.19 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $730.88 and its 200 day moving average is $700.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

