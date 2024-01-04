Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lifted by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 17.9% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $57,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 941,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,066,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.02. 857,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,516. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.46 and a 1-year high of $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $329.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.55 and a 200-day moving average of $221.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

