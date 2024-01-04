BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,662 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 588,594 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $87,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in American Express by 8.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,247 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 309,012 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 3,821 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.83. The stock had a trading volume of 407,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,434. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $188.74. The company has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.50.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

