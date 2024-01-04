DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,865,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,378,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

