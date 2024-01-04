Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,819,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,910,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $57.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

