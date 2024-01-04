Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,675,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $500,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 71,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone Stock Down 4.7 %

BX stock opened at $122.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.