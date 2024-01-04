Peak Financial Management Inc. Invests $209,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.36. 1,237,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680,995. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

