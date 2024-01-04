Legacy Wealth Management Inc Sells 310 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $194.50 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

