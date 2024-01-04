Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,234 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.59.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
