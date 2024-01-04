Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,234 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.59.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.