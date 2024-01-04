Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.2% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 247,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI opened at $181.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.46. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

