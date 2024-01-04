Wealth Management Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.23 and its 200-day moving average is $158.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,825,903. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens raised their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

