Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 1,541 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,377,000 after buying an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.