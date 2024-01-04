Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $68.67 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $68,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

NYSE CAT opened at $284.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.58 and a 200-day moving average of $264.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

