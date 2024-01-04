Independent Advisor Alliance Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $94.68 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

