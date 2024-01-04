Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 87.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $239,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $138.65 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.60 and its 200-day moving average is $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

