Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s 2nd Largest Position

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 867,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 2.1% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $217,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $238.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $758.01 billion, a PE ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

