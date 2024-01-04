Walter Public Investments Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Walter Public Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DUK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.17. 361,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,409. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.