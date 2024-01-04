Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,586,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.9% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 54,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MU stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,071,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,842,680. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $486,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,532,223.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,618 shares of company stock worth $20,331,664. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

