NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $233.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.21. The company has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $241.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Several analysts have commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

