Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Invests $238,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $189.18 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.42 and its 200-day moving average is $181.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

