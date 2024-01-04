BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 348 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $74.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,931,821. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average of $71.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

