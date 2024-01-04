Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,257,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,440 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $529,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 132,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,282,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $258.17. The stock had a trading volume of 118,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,855. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.38. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.88 and a 12-month high of $279.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.